Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Roma issue lifetime ban to supporter after Juan Jesus suffered racial abuse on social media

7,880 0

Roma have banned a fan for life and informed the police of racist abuse aimed at Brazilian defender Juan Jesus.

Roma have issued a fan with a lifetime ban after Juan Jesus was racially abused on social media
Roma have issued a fan with a lifetime ban after Juan Jesus was racially abused on social media

Serie A side Roma said on the club’s official Twitter account it had filed a police complaint against the fan for using social media to send ‘disgusting racist insults’ to the player.

‘The person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life,’ the club said.

Italian football is regularly beset by racism controversies with players of African origin often targeted for abuse.

Related Articles

Yakou Meite: Reading striker calls out racist abuse

9,155 0

Kean on target for Juve despite racist abuse in Cagliari

9,300 54

World Cup 2018: Fifa investigates Pogba, Dembele…

14,999 6

Yaya Toure has hit back over racist abuse on social media

112 1

Sunday’s Italian league match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted for several minutes after racist chants were aimed at the Tuscan side’s Brazilian player Dalbert in a game played in Parma.

Inter Milan’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie have been targeted by monkey calls this season.

Blaise Matuidi, Kalidou Koulibaly and Moise Kean were also victims last season.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday made a plea to ‘kick racism out’ of Italian football. AFP

You might also like More from author