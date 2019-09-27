Owner of Kenyan school which collapsed arrested

The owner of a school where a block of classrooms collapsed on Monday killing eight pupils in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has been arrested.

Moses Wainaina was taken into custody on Thursday evening and detained at Kabete police station pending his appearance in court on Friday.

Following the collapse, the authorities closed the private Precious Talents Top School, located in the western outskirts of the city, and sent the more than 800 pupils to other public schools.

The building, constructed from wood and corrugated iron sheets with a concrete floor, had collapsed at the start of the school day.

Seven pupils were pronounced dead on arrival at the city’s main Kenyatta National Hospital and an eighth child died later.

The hospital said that in total 67 pupils had been treated and discharge.

Mr Wainaina initially told journalists that the structure’s foundation was weakened by the recent construction of a nearby sewer by city authorities.

According to the Daily Nation newspaper, he is expected to face charges, including manslaughter and giving false information to get planning permission. BBC News