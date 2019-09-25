Woman gives brother permission to rape her 12-year-old daughter after he promised her US$1 to buy relish

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A woman from Bulawayo allegedly gave her brother permission to rape her 12-year-old daughter after he promised her US$1 to buy relish.

A court heard how the livid woman threatened to starve her daughter for not collecting the money from her uncle after he sexually violated her in a toilet.

The woman, whose age was not given and the uncle (41), cannot be identified to protect the identity of the minor.

The victim’s father is said to have died years ago.

The man yesterday pleaded not guilty to rape before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze.

He was remanded in custody to October 16 for continuation of trial.

The woman allegedly told her brother he could go to her home and have his way with his niece while she went to a bar to drink beer.

Prosecuting, Ms Samantha Gubede said the incident occurred sometime in November last year.

“The girl was home alone when her uncle came over and demanded to have sex with her in exchange for money and she refused. The accused person dragged her by the hand to a toilet, locked the door and forced the minor to lie on the floor,” said Ms Gubede.

“The accused person undressed the complainant and raped her once without protection. The accused person went away stating that he had got what he wanted and never gave the complainant the $1 he had promised.”

“When the complainant’s mother arrived home from the bar at around 10PM, the complainant narrated to her what happened but she shouted at her and demanded to know why she didn’t take the money which she said they would have used to buy relish.”

Ms Gubede said the complainant’s mother habitually emotionally and physically abused her daughter.

She said the matter came to light when the complainant approached a female Childline worker who was at an enumeration programme with the Department of Social Welfare and told her about her ordeal.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the man’s arrest. The Chronicle