Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Khayelitsha’s Waves for Change

By VIWE NDONGENI-NTLEBI

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the second day of their SA tour at Monwabisi Beach to see the work of Waves for Change (W4C).

W4C is an NGO which supports local surfers who are mentors. They also provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under resourced communities.

In a joyful atmosphere, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met surf mentors and took a walk to the beach to participate in a group activity to promote positive thinking.

At Monwabisi Beach with @WavesforChange. Harry and Meghan take part in a team building exercise with the charity's surf mentors and staff. pic.twitter.com/NENA1ZBMDY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 24, 2019

Within the W4C compound is The Lunchbox Fund, one of four charities to benefit from the generous public donations made on the occasion of the birth of the couple’s son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor.

The fund provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals every day to programmes in townships and rural areas, including three W4C initiatives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the home’s kitchen to hear about the work of the Commonwealth Litter Programme which funds research and action to tackle plastic waste across the Commonwealth.

After that The Duke will travel by RIB to Seal Island with officers from South Africa’s Maritime Police Unit (MPU). During the journey they will brief Prince Harry on their role in combating the poaching of abalone.

Later, their Royal Highnesses will visit Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa, built in 1794. IOL