Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ReligiousFeaturedLocalNews

Harare pastor commits suicide

48,933 2

A senior pastor with Upper Room Ministries, Reverend Berry Dambaza yesterday died after apparently committing suicide by throwing himself from the third floor of Rezende Parkade in Harare.

A senior pastor with Upper Room Ministries, Reverend Berry Dambaza (left) seen here with his wife
A senior pastor with Upper Room Ministries, Reverend Berry Dambaza (left) seen here with his wife

Details and circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear, amid speculation that he had financial problems, while unconfirmed reports pointed to infidelity.

Dambaza died on the spot and people had to call the police to attend the scene.

The body was taken to a local mortuary for post-mortem.

Related Articles

Dad beats son to death, fails at suicide

36,230 7

Woman kills self in infidelity row

17,823 0

Man hangs self after failing to pay lobola

18,499 0

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

18,368 4

Investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death were still in progress yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We can confirm that a church pastor allegedly jumped from the last floor of Rezende Parkade and died.

“We are currently investigating the case to establish the motive or the reasons behind this suicide,” he said.

Dambaza was married to Sithembeni Dambaza an assistant pastor at the church.

They have two daughters (Oreen and Oretha) and two sons (Osborne and Oracle).

Reverend Dambaza graduated in 1984 from the Pentecostal Bible College now known as Pan African Christian College (PACC) in Harare. The Herald

You might also like More from author