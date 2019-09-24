Free-scoring Kadewere leads big five euro scorers’ charts

By Robson Sharuko

Tino Kadewere’s 10th league goal of the season has once again kept him top of the scorers’ charts, in Europe’s Big Five top-flight and second-tier leagues, in yet another massive boost to his rising profile.

The 23-year-old scored his 10th league goal, in eight matches, on Friday to propel his side Le Havre back to the top of the French Ligue 2 table with 16 points.

After being shut out by Paris FC, in a goalless draw in Round 7, the only league match he has failed to score in this season, Kadewere was back among the goals, on Friday, converting a penalty in the 2-2 draw against US Orleans.

Austrian forward Adrian Grbic of Clermont Foot is second, in the race for the Golden Boot in Ligue 2, with six goals — four goals adrift of the Zimbabwean international.

Kadewere has provided two assists in his eight league appearances and has been on target, on average, every 69 minutes, this season, scoring an average 1,3 goals per game and pushing all the 245 players, who have played, at least, three matches, in Ligue 2, into the shade.

He has scored twice as many goals as those who lead the Golden Boot in the other three Big Five second-tier leagues in Europe — the English Championship, Spanish Segunda and Serie B in Italy where the leading goalscorers have scored five goals.

Senegalese strike, Sekou Gassama, of Almeria leads the scorers’ charts in the Spanish Segunda with five goals, the same number which have been scored by Real Oviedo’s Ortuno and Girona’s Uruguayan forward Cristhian Stuani.

Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Lyle Taylor (Charlton), Jordan Hugill (QPR), Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) and Borja Baston (Swansea) have all scored five goals, to lead the race for the Golden Boot, in the English Championship.

Wells is averaging a goal every 67 minutes, in the 333 minutes he has played, Mitrovic is averaging a goal every 114 minutes, in the 720 minutes he has been in action, Taylor is averaging a goal every 108 minutes, in the 540 minutes he has been in action, and Baston is averaging a goal every 123 minutes.

Hugill is averaging a goal every 129 minutes, in the 643 minutes he has featured for his club, with six shots of his 23 finding the target this season while Grant is averaging a goal every 114 minutes in the 719 minutes he has been in action.

Italian forward Michele Marcon of Pisa leads the Serie B scoring charts with five goals, half the number Kadewere has scored since the start of the new season.

Kadewere has also scored four more goals than the leading goalscorer in the German Bundesliga B, Fabian Klos of Arminia Bielefeld, who has six goals in seven matches in this campaign.

Crucially, the Zimbabwean forward isn’t just leading the second-tier leagues, but none of those who are leading the top-flight race for the Golden Boot, in the Big Five leagues in Europe, have done better than him, so far.

Argentine forward Sergio Aguero is the leader of the Golden Boot race in the English Premiership with eight goals, at an average of a goal every 56 minutes of the 447 minutes he has been in action, and two assists.

Aguero has fired 19 shots towards goal, this season, with nine on target.

French striker, Karim Benzema, of Real Madrid and Gerard Morena of Villarreal have both scored five goals in the Spanish La Liga.

Benzema is averaging a goal every 87 minutes and Morena is averaging a goal every 86 minutes.

In the French Ligue 1, Victor Osimhen of Lille and Moussa Dembele of Lyon lead the race for the Golden Boot with five goals.

Osimhen, the Nigerian international footballer, has been scoring, at an average, a goal every 104 minutes while Frenchman Dembele has been finding the net every 85 minutes this season.

High-flying Dutchman Memphis Depay of Lyon has four goals, at an average of a goal every 112 minutes, and an assist in the new campaign.

Polish gunslinger, Robert Lewandowski, leads the scoring charts in the Bundesliga with nine league goals since the new season started.

He has been scoring, at an average of a goal every 48 minutes.

Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi is leading the race for the Golden Boot in Serie A with five goals and has been averaging a goal every 51 minutes. The Herald