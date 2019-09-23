Mentorship is my calling: Macheso

By Trust Khosa

Sungura ace Alick Macheso says mentorship is part of his calling even though he is willing to learn from rookies.

The sungura ace reckons every artistes has their strengths and appreciation of each other’s talents is what matters.

He said this on the sidelines of his double with Freeman at Pamuzinda Highway Xscape last Friday where they enthralled.

“Where were all helped by others at some stages and it’s always advisable to appreaciate what others have done for us to be where we are today,” said Macheso who honed his skills under Shepherd Chinyani and later Nicholas Zakaria.

“In my case, I have been working with a number of departed and living legends’ children showing them the way but I don’t limit themselves to play like me.

“I also want them to be original and my only help is to ensure them I help them to be creative.

“I can’t mention names of artistes I have helped but I think the world knows better.

“I am also doing this from the bottom of my heart and I will continue doing so and ensure that I live a legacy to be cherished for years.”

Macheso also opened up on his relationship with artistes from other genres.

“I have always maintained that I don’t have problems working with artistes from other genres and that’s why I am working with Freeman.

“It was never difficult for us to work on the song since I was acting under his instructions since it was his song.

“I have also learnt one or a thing from him and it was quite an amazing experience to say the least.

“I will continue doing so and I am glad that we have done something which was embraced by fans,” added Macheso who has lined up a series of shows with his fans.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Macheso’s publicist – Tich Makahamadze – who saluted Freeman for his professionalism.

“Freeman is indeed a professional and we respect him for his good conduct.

“As you have seen today, this was just the beginning of more good things from the two camps.

“We are not only going to restrict us to Freeman but other artistes from other genres who are willing to learn.

“By so doing, we will be opening new doors for other artistes and ourselves.

“Besides our bias towards sungura, we are also committed towards helping and working with artistes from other genres,” he said. H-Metro