Netsayi Makarichi: The pain and struggles of being a Zimbabwean parent

To be born in Zimbabwe is supposed to be a blessing but it has now become a curse. Imagine what parents go through to raise their children in Zimbabwe.

As if the pain of carrying the child in the mother’s womb isn’t enough, the parents go through a lot of hardships in order to raise a child and to cater for their needs.

From tilling the land to risking their lives panning gold in abandoned mines, to crossing crocodile infested Limpopo, all in trying to give their children a better education so that they become something in life.

After all the hard work, the child becomes a doctor, a lawyer or journalist thereby putting a smile on the faces of their parents.

It goes without saying that the time would have come for the parents to relax and enjoy the fruits of their Labour. Then in comes the Devil ZANU PF led by Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

They painfully take away that child.

Imagine the pain, the pain, the unimaginable pain that a mother, a father goes through. Losing a child that they struggled to raise in a country called Zimbabwe, all in the name of silencing them.

For how long shall these parents suffer? The tears of a father, the tears of a mother.

Netsayi Makarichi, Corby, UK