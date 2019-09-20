Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Fire guts Nyanga flea market

By Miriam Nyagura

Vendors at Nyamhuka 1 bus terminus flea market in Nyanga were left counting their losses after various products were burnt to ashes in an inferno that started at nearby Nyarerwe Bridge last Wednesday.

What remained after a flea market in Nyanga was gutted by fire.— (Picture: Miriam Nyagura).
The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

When The Manica Post visited the place, pieces of iron sheets which served as roof and some window frames were all that remained.

Vendors interviewed said they were not aware of how the fire started but were only made to understand that it started about 100m away at a nearby bridge.

A vendor, Norman Tsvito said: “When the fire started, many people had already gone home. We came in the morning only to see burnt items. It is sad and we do not know what we will have to do to replenish our stocks. We only heard that the fire started at Nyererwe Bridge which is about 100m away.”

Another vendor, Monica Makuwaza said: “This is heartbreaking. You see, we earn a living through these flea markets and also given that it is school opening period when business runs smoothly, it is sad.”

Nyanga District Development Coordinator Mr Trust Mangoma said reconstruction of burnt infrastructure was now in progress.

“It is sad that most people lost their products and one can only imagine in these difficult times. However, the good thing is that reconstruction of burnt structures is now in progress with the local authority assisting,” he said. ManicaPost

