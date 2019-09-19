Ginimbi targets local tourism

Flamboyant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure says the recent opening of his night club Dreams Night Life, formerly Club Sankayi, is meant to promote local tourism.

Ginimbi, who is reported to have invested a fortune on the club, said his ‘dream’ is to make the venue a local tourist attraction that attracts various people from all around the country.

“I had a dream when I closed up Sankayi, the dream was to have a place that merry makers around the country would want to come and spend some quality time whenever they visit Harare regardless of class.

“My aim is also to have people from various cities and towns visit Harare specifically because of Dreams Night Life.

“Its place that offers the modern day clubbing experience that many experience in developed countries but being available for a locals that never get the opportunity to visit those countries.

“The name ‘Dreams’ came from that dream,” said Ginimbi.

The venue that is open on Saturdays and Sundays only boasts of good sound, services and a great ambience accompanied with intelligent lighting that also decors the venue.

Top deejays spin at the club on Saturdays whilst Judgment Yard entertain on Sundays reviving the Sunday night life.

The group that had taken a break after the closure of Club Sankayi resumed their dubbed “Mad Sunday” sessions which are starting to be talk of the town again.

“The break after the closure of Sankayi was good for us, it gave us time to restructure and just re-organise ourselves as a group and now we are back with more energy and vibrant.

“The return of the Mad Sundays has been well received with our fans and we thank them for always supporting us.

“We have a lot in store for our Mad Sundays,” said Judgement Yard’s DJ Flevah. H-Metro