Nigerian football bosses’ properties seized

Several properties belonging to top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, including its president Amaju Pinnick, have been seized in a fresh corruption probe.

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick and his wife Julie
The latest investigation and seizures are being carried out by the country’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s.

The ICPC has published a newspaper advertisement about the properties seized, half of which belong to Pinnick.

According to the statement published in the Nigerian papers, one of Pinnick’s properties is in London.

It comes amidst wide-ranging claims over how money meant for football development allegedly disappeared.

“We can’t go into further details beyond the fact that many officials of the NFF are under investigation,” ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa said. — BBC Sport.

