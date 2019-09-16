Tony Matterhon salutes DJ Fantan

By Nyasha Kada

Top Jamaican dancehall deejay, Tony Matterhon took time to salute Chillspot Family’s DJ Fantan for exposing Zim dancehall raw talent to the world.

DJ Fantan had earlier posted a video of the 12 year old artiste, King Libho on his Instagram commending him for putting up a sterling performance and giving the crowd a good time on stage at the dubbed Levels birthday passa.

The bash was held in Mbare at Chillspot Record.

Tony Matterhon posted the same video with a caption that reads;

“Africa the motherland.

“Watch what a 12 year old did in Africa.

“Shout out to my genna @fantan_chillspot for letting us see talents from a distance, money pull up #Zimbabawe.”

In an interview with H-Metro, Fantan said he felt humbled and honored to have a renowned wheel-spinner like Tony Matterhon salute him for his works.

“I really appreciate the love and feel really honored to have a top deejay all the way from Jamaica thank me for exposing raw dancehall talent in Zimbabwe.

“It means somehow some where the world is watching our works and it’s only a matter of time till the genre goes international.

“Getting appreciation from the likes of Tony are some of the small steps to the buildup of bigger things to come and by them endorsing, who knows someday our music could be playing in Jamaica,” he said.

Meanwhile, King Libho is a young chanter from Hopley Farm and is gradually rising because of his electrifying stage performances.

He also left fans asking for more at the Cup Clash held City Sports Centre last month. H-Metro