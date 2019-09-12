Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Mapeza quits as FC Platinum coach

18,977

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Norman Mapeza has resigned as FC Platinum coach with immediate effect and the club has since appointed Lizwe Sweswe as interim technical bench boss.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza (Picture by NewsDay)
FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza (Picture by NewsDay)

Mapeza’s sudden departure comes just days before the reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions take on Mozambique’s UD Songo in the first leg of the Total Caf Champions League first round match at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

He has been with the Zvishabane platinum miners for the past five years, leading them to back to back league titles. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
Comments