Keeper Chipezeze buries ghost of Cairo

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

WARRIORS’ goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze believes he has buried the ghost which ended with furious fans turning against him following a poor showing at the AFCON finals.

The Baroka goalminder was the fall guy of the Warriors’ 0-4 thrashing at the hands of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Cairo.

Some speculative reports, which were later dismissed by CAF as false, even claimed Chipezeze had allegedly been bribed by a wealthy Congolese businessman to throw away the game.

The former Chicken Inn goalkeeper was at fault for three of the four goals scored by the Congolese.

But, caretaker coach Joey Antipas threw Chipezeze into the starting XI in both matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Somalia.

The ‘keeper was outstanding in the first leg in Djibouti but had very little to do at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

“I think what I went through was very difficult but I looked up to God and here we are,’’ he said.

“We have managed to do well and progressed. People are always difficult to please and it was one of those times when things are not going for you and you just turn to prayer.

“I went through difficult times but it’s part of the game and I am now looking forward to the next assignments and hope I will not go through those trying times again.

“We were all confident that we were going to win but, as time went on, things seemed not okay but, at the end, everyone was all smiles.’’

He thanked the coaches for their faith in his abilities and, more importantly, in his profile as an honest and hardworking professional footballer.

“Those things happen, especially in sport, and I am very grateful to the technical team for entrusting me with the role,’’ he said.

“We played as a team and the result came our way and we now look forward to the next stage where I believe we are going to do well.

“I am going to work hard and try and maintain a place in the team as it is every player’s wish to represent his country.

“There is still a lot to come from me and I will always try my best to please everyone who supports us by doing my best.’’ The Herald