Hillzy nominated for AFRIMA

By Edwin Nhukarume

Rising and talented rapper, Hillzy – real name Hillary Chipunza – says he is on cloud nine after being nominated for AFRIMA in one of the biggest categories of the ceremony – continental category – because of his song TV Room which features Garry Mapanzure.

The AFRIMA ceremony is set to be held in the capital of Ghana, Accra from November 20 to 23.

Hillzy’s nomination has made him the fith Zimbabwean to represent the country at this year’s AFRIMA after Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Tamy and Ammara were nominated in the best Southern Africa male and female artiste categories.

However, Hillzy has been nominated in the continental category which is bigger than that of his fellow Zimbabwean artistes.

The rapper said he feels honoured and excited to be nominated for AFRIMA especially in the continental category where he is battling it out with artistes such as Davido, Chris Brown, Nasty C, Shekinah and others.

“To be honest I am excited because for any artistes being nominated for such an event is amazing and having worked hard to get here, it’s something that I have always wanted.

“And also shout out to Garry for also coming through on TV Room because look where we are now.

“It’s a great feeling and definitely a step forward for the Zimbabwean Culture,” said Hillzy.

“It means a lot to be honest, ask any artist any given day what it means, it’s a reflection of the love that people have for your music and personality and that’s something priceless.

“Just imagine in some categories you have Davido/Chris Brown, Tellaman/NastyC/Shekinah that’s a crazy list of artists who are doing well.

“And there you have Hillzy it’s something that gives an ecstatic feeling,” he added.

Hillzy praised Garry for the amazing vocals on the song and he said he has been expecting TV Room to excel since it is the expectation of any artiste to be appreciated internationally.

“Whenever you make music you obviously expect the best out of it and when it gets to such levels it’s something like okay we really did something amazing that the whole of Africa is appreciating.

“Garry definitely did the most with an amazing vocals and KMANE with really dope visuals and that’s the chemistry that seals everything in terms of making something magical,” he told H-Metro.

Hillzy said hardwork, persistence and good team around him made it possible for this success.

“To be honest, it’s been a journey for me to just get here. From school at St Faith, varsity and work at the same time, just striking that semi-perfect balance has been some work.

“But I also believe that as long as you have a team (management & fans) who are constantly urging you on, you can make it.

“So ask me about major contribution to the nomination it’s all been a process of hard work and the team Hillzy,” he told H-Metro.

Hillzy has urged fellow local artistes to work hard and not to lose hope in their art.

“I think I would say, let’s create more chemistry together and let’s continue working hard to push and find ourselves there like how Nigeria or South Africa has excelled.

“And let’s not give up let’s stay focused because we have began a great journey and it’s about time that Zimbabwe gets its position back on the continent,” he said.H-Metro