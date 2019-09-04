Khayelitsha home belonging to Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged murderer set alight

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut confirmed the blaze.

“This office can confirm that a house in I-Section Khayelitsha was set alight by community members this evening [Tuesday]. The owner of the property cannot be identified. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under police investigation and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” said Traut.

But Khayelitsha Ward 94 councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni told TimesLIVE that residents demanded a meeting after they saw the police’s forensic unit “digging” in the accused’s yard on Monday.

The decision to burn down the accused’s house was taken at a community meeting earlier on Tuesday.

“Neighbours called me about what was happening. They suspected this had to do with Uyinene’s murder and demanded that I address the community,” he said.

Mngxunyeni said he first held a meeting on Monday with SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) leadership in the area who wanted answers.

On Tuesday, as word spread that the suspect lived on the property, more community members demanded that a community meeting be held and that community leaders address them.

A general meeting of the community was convened at 6pm, he said.

“At the meeting, the residents said the ANC government is failing us and that women are dying like flies. They said we are not going to fold our arms, we are going to that house.”

Mngxunyeni said he pleaded in vain for people to abandon that idea, saying: “Let’s allow the law to take its course.”

But he said angry residents would not listen and that he felt unsafe, so he left the meeting. He received a call from police at around 7.40pm informing him that a house was on fire.