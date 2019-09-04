Hadebe speaks on social media accusations

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Turkey-based Zimbabwe international defender, Teenage Hadebe, has reacted angrily to social media reports that he was one of three senior Warriors’ players that had refused to fulfil the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Somalia.

The first-leg will be staged in Djibouti tomorrow, with the second-leg at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday. Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 5PM Zimbabwean time.

A former national team striker, who was also in Egypt during the Africa Cup of Nations finals, had claimed that Hadebe, France-based Tino Kadewere and Kaizer Chiefs’ poster boy Khama Billiat had snubbed the national team call-ups.

“Those are embarrassing lies. I never hinted at boycotting national team call-up. I am coming for the game. I’m just waiting for Zifa to confirm my air tickets only. People must not use me to fight their wars with Zifa,” said Hadebe from his base in Turkey where he plays for Yeni Malatyaspor.

During the Afcon finals, the former striker was almost manhandled by a travelling group of Warriors’ fans when he stormed their hotel and said the players were right to threaten not to fulfil the last game against DR Congo.

The locally-based group of Warriors and members of the technical team led by interim coach Joey Antipas flew out of the country yesterday and will be joined by their foreign-based counterparts in Djibouti.

Chicken Inn’s Sipho Ndlovu and Golden Arrows striker, Knox Mutizwa, were last minute replacements for Billiat and Kadewere respectively.

Billiat asked to be excused on medical advice, while Kadewere said he first wanted to settle at his French side.

Also joining the Warriors’ technical bench was former Highlanders’ team doctor, Xolani Ndlovu, who will lead the team’s medical department. The Chronicle