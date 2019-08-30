Vusa Blaqs on Cloud 9 after Afrima nomination

By Bubelo Moyo

Renowned videographer Vusa “Blaqs” Hlatshwayo is making waves in the African media landscape as he was nominated at the annually held All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) which will be held in November.

Imsebenzi kaBlaqs, is nominated for Best African Video category.

Dubbed the rowdy boy due to his unruly behaviour in social circles, he has once again defied the odds courtesy of Jah Prayzah’s music video Dzamutsana, making it into the continental award stages.

He is nominated alongside Adasa Cookey (Nigeria), Director Kenny (Tanzania), Jypheal Tayorault (Cote d’Ivoire), REX (Ghana), Said El Marouk (Egypt/Lebanon), and Tebogo ‘Tebza’ Malope (South Africa.)

What does it feel like to be on Africa’s watch?

“It’s not easy but well, it’s my work so I make sure that I give 100 percent to every project I’m working on,”

“As an entertainer, it’s my duty to give a good image of my country and I will continue to do so through videography to the global community,” said Blaqs.

Dzamutsana is Jah Prayzah’s music video from the album Chitubu.

The clean video depicts a traditional set-up of an African savannah lifestyle as it was shot in Matabeleland North’s Binga area.

Vusa Blaqs is unfazed by the bad paint that he has been brushed with, he vows to keep a cool head.

“I’m human too, I drink like everybody else when celebrating but I make sure that when it’s time to work I’m paramount,” said Blaqs when asked about the unruly public perception about him especially after he was booted out of this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

The Dzamutsana video also earned Vusa Blaqs his first Nama award. B-Metro