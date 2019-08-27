13-year-old ‘tricked into sex’ for ‘riches’

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly tricked a 13-year-old girl into having sex with him after buying her a pair of tennis shoes and promising to end poverty in her family.

Wisdom Sibanda from West Acre farm allegedly slept with the minor for almost a month after promising to make her rich and take her to school.

Sibanda pleaded not guilty to having sexual intercourse with a minor before West Commonage magistrate, Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody to September 2 for continuation of trail.

Sibanda said he had sex with the girl because they were in love.

“I had promised to marry her and take care of her family because we were in love. The family knows me as her boyfriend,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Mqondisi Nkala said on August 1 this year at around 8PM, the victim’s mother went to sleep and Sibanda was left alone with the minor in the kitchen where they allegedly planned to have sex.

“Sibanda rushed to the shops to buy a packet of condoms and asked for sex from the minor after promising her heaven on earth,” he said.

The girl testified in court that she had sex with Sibanda because he had promised to give her “everything.”

“Wisdom proposed love to me and he promised to take care of my family.

“He started buying food for us, did all the necessities for us. He even bought me tennis shoes and promised to take me to school,” she said.

“When my mother went to sleep, I remained in the kitchen with Wisdom where he had planned that we will have sex that night and we used protection.”

The minor said Sibanda would threaten her with unspecified action if she told anyone about their affair.

However, the abuse came to light last week when an anonymus caller alerted the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest. The Chronicle