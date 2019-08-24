Govt to make nationwide appeal for Tanya Muzinda — Minister

By Collin Matiza

The government will soon make a nationwide and international appeal for the sports-loving people to help one of the country’s top female motocross riders Tanya Muzinda in her journey of turning into a fully-fledged professional racer.

This was said by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Paul Mavima when Muzinda paid him a courtesy call at his offices in Harare earlier this week.

Mavima also said they would see to it that the sponsorship or funds donated to Muzinda are handled transparently.

“Our update on Tanya Muzinda is that we will soon launch a nationwide and international appeal. We had to verify her current management system and (see) whether it can handle the funds transparently.

“We also wanted to secure the services of an acclaimed audit firm prior to starting. The due diligence is almost complete.

‘’We now need co-ordinators in major international centres. I am sure renowned athletes such as Brian Dzingai can lend a hand.

“This girl has made our country proud. I feel that we have not supported her enough. Let us rally behind her as she goes into her next season in the US,” Mavima said.

This came after Muzinda (14) made an appeal for Government support as she prepares to compete in this year’s American motocross season which culminates with the staging of the Thor Supercross and Motocross Winter Olympics in Florida in November.

This year’s Thor Supercross and Motocross Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from November 24 to 30 at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida where Muzinda hopes to make her second appearance at this tough international event popularly known as the Thor Mini O’s.

Muzinda made her maiden appearance at the Thor Mini O’s in November last year after she was invited to race in the 47th edition of the annual fiesta by its organisers through her international manager, former three-time World women’s motocross champion, Stefy Bau of Italy.

And after putting some sterling performances and finishing in the top 20 in both the Supercross and Motocross events during last year’s Thor Mini O’s, Muzinda has once again been invited to grace these championships in Florida in three months time. According to her handlers, they need to raise about US$150 000 for their trip to the United States.

“In fact, Tanya was supposed to compete in the American amateur motocross season which started in April but she missed half of the season due to some financial constraints but we are still determined to get her to the United States to complete the season and also to compete in the Thor Mini O’s.

“The Thor Mini O’s are the biggest junior amateur Supercross and Motocross championships in the world and competing in them will go a long way in helping Tanya to turn into a fully-fledged professional racer,” Muzinda’s handlers said during their meeting with Minister Mavima at his offices earlier this week.

The motocross star is already looking forward to leave an indelible mark in this international event which will see more than 200 participants contesting in different categories. The Herald