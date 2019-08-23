Popular bouncer jailed 4 years for a spate of roberies

By Michael Magoronga

A 34-year-old popular club bouncer has been slapped with a combined 54 months jail term after he was convicted of five counts of robbery and assault after he allegedly ganged up with three others to commit a spate of robberies around the mining town.

Tichaona Isaiah Chacha, a popular bouncer with a number of night spots in the mining town, was convicted of two counts of robbery and three counts of assault when he appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Tayengwa Sangster.

Chacha was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment on each count of robbery while each assault count attracted a six-month jail term bringing the total to 54 months.

Magistrate Sangster, however, suspended 12 months on condition that Chacha restitutes a total of $61 020 to the said complainants.

Prosecuting, Mr Freddy Ndoro told the court that on one count, on 17 January 2019, at around 1pm, the complainant, Abbie Sibanda, was seated in a vehicle in the company of Olivia Francisco and Zebinat Sibanda while two others Beauty Dhlamini and Nyarai Chizuzu were standing outside.

The accused person who was in the company of three others yet to be identified male counterparts, parked their Honda CRV in front of the complainant’s vehicle, blocking their way.

The gang quickly jumped off their vehicle and besieged the complainant’s vehicle and demanded cash from all the occupants who were in the vehicle.

The complainant resisted while other occupants jumped off the vehicle out of fear.

Chacha grabbed the complainant’s arm and dragged her out of the vehicle before snatching a plastic bag which contained money amounting to $1 000 bond notes, US$750-00, P5 120, and R650 and sped off in their vehicle.

In another case, on 16 January, around 11am, Chacha and his accomplice Simbarashe Maphenduka who is still at large, approached Stephen Ncube at Rockodox Service Station intending to change a US$20 for bond notes.

While they were still transacting, Chacha and Maphenduka allegedly bundled Ncube into their vehicle and sped off movie style.

While in the car, Chacha allegedly produced a stun-gun which he used to shock the complainant several times all over the body.

Chacha allegedly took away the complainant’s money amounting to P4 050, R23 000, US$2 800, and RTGS$275. Chacha was however, arrested when he tried to rob money changers, Stephen Chinyama and Anxious Rutavi at TM Pick n Pay Supermarket who overpowered him and his two accomplices before reporting the matter to the police. B-Metro