Woman charged with attempted murder for ‘scalding’ husband

By Andile Tshuma and Brenda Zinyuke

A WOMAN from Bulawayo who allegedly scalded her husband with boiling water, peeling off most of the skin from his body in a fit of rage after he forgot to pick her up from church, has been charged with attempted murder.

Alice Chigwida (39) is alleged to have burnt Mr Davies Chitagu (47) with hot water for arriving home late and for failing to pick her up from St Mary’s Cathedral, a fortnight ago.

She had been initially charged with domestic violence.

Chigwida appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi, who remanded her out of custody on free bail to September 3.

She will next appear at the Regional court.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Mr Chitagu arrived home at around 9PM on August 3 and his wife asked him why he had returned home late before she accused him of infidelity. “As a result Chigwida refused to sleep with her husband in their matrimonial bedroom and slept in their children’s bedroom. She then waited for Mr Chitagu to fall asleep before boiling water and pouring it all over his body,” said Mr Dlodlo.

He said Mr Chitagu saw his wife standing at the bed side carrying a plastic basin shouting that she wanted to fix him.

Mr Dlodlo said Mr Chitagu suffered serious injuries and requested his wife to take him to hospital.

Chigwida drove her husband to Parkview surgery where he was admitted.

A report was made to Donnington Police Station leading to the accused person’s arrest. The Chronicle