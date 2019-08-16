Pastor jailed 9 months for child neglect

By Leonard Ncube

A senior pastor at a Pentecostal church in Victoria Falls has been jailed for nine months for failing to maintain a five-year-old daughter he sired in an extra-marital relationship.

Vhangani Ndou (50) is a senior pastor at Springs of Life Ministries and is the chairperson of the Pastors’ Fraternity, an interdenominational organisation established by different Pentecostal churches in Victoria Falls.

A married Ndou of 5613 Mkhosana suburb had an extra marital affair with Ms Sonile Moyo and the two had a child together before he dumped her in 2015.

Ms Moyo dragged him to the Maintenance Court in the same year when he was ordered to pay $Z60 per month for his daughter’s welfare.

The court was told that Ndou paid for a few months before he stopped maintaining his daughter resulting in the arrears accumulating to $Z2 760.

Ms Moyo reported the matter to the police leading to his recent arrest.

Ndou pleaded guilty to failing to pay maintenance when he appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate, Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.

The magistrate slapped him with a nine-month jail term but suspended four months on condition that he clears the arrears before the end of next month. The remaining five months are effective.

Ndou told the court that he failed to pay maintenance because he is not gainfully employed.

“I am married and have two children aged 17 and nine years. I am a pastor at Springs of Life Ministries and have no salary as I depend on what is left from offertory,” he said.

Ndou has been a pastor for 17 years and also works with the Zimbabwe Network in its programme dealing with people living with HIV and Aids. He is also part of leadership of the Mfelandawonye Residents’ Housing Association which administers housing projects in the Mfelandawonye section of Mkhosana suburb. The Chronicle