MaBlanyo eyes Bots move

By Raymond Jaravaza

After a disastrous tenure at Dynamos that saw Lloyd Chigowe cast a lonely shadow of a dreaded villain among the team’s supporters, the coach is looking to revive his career across the border in Botswana.

Chigowe was fired by DeMbare in April after leading the team in three straight defeats at the start of the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season.

He admittedly told the media that his face was not the most popular in Harare and a few days later he was gone.

Four months after the acrimonious departure from Dynamos, the coach nicknamed “Mablanyo” is looking to resuscitate his career in Botswana at Tafic FC — Tati African Federation Independent Club, a Francistown-based team.

He was among the four coaches, two foreigners and two Batswana, that were interviewed for the job last week.

“It’s not for me to say how the interviews went but as an unattached coach seeking employment I will take a job wherever the conditions are favourable. Coaching is one job that takes an individual to any part of the world and the Botswana league is one of the fastest growing and fascinating leagues in the region,” said Chigowe.

The other Zimbabwean coach said to have been interviewed by Tafic FC is nomadic gaffer Saul Chaminuka, who has previously coached ZPC Kariba, Zimbabwe National Army-owned Buffaloes and was at one time a Warriors assistant coach.

Tafic FC is a Francistown-based side that was relegated from the Botswana top tier league in 2014 and has since been playing in the Debswana National First Division League.

A Tafic FC official who identified herself as Mapule said the club preferred to keep the interview process private and confidential. B-Metro