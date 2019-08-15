Dynamos in Gutu blow

By Snodia Mikiri

Dynamos will miss midfielder Archford Gutu, who is ruled out due to injury, when they travel to Hwange on Sunday.

Gutu was substituted in their 2-0 win over Mushowani last Sunday and was replaced by Tawanda Chisi in the 54th minute.

DeMbare team doctor Robert Musara confirmed Gutu’s absence this weekend.

“Gutu is ruled out for this weekend’s fixture. He has a strain muscle. He did not train today (yesterday).

“We will try to run around for him to be fit again but he won’t make it for the Hwange game.

“He needs time,” Musara told H-Metro.

Captain Edward Sadomba, who has been away in the last four matches, will also miss the trip.

The team will be welcoming back Simba Chinani and Simba Nhivi who were not in action last week due to injuries.

Nhivi had a minor injury after being involved in a car accident last week.

“Nhivi and Chinani are fit. They are back after missing Sundays game.

“Tawanda Macheke is still in doubt, we are yet to receive his scan results. Robert Sackey is subject to late fitness test.

“He was doing light training last week and I think this week he will be okay. Jalai Emmanuel is okay. He is a fighter,” added Musara.

Jimmy Tigere trained with the team yesterday.

Dynamos will be looking for revenge against Hwange after losing 2-1 in the reverse fixture. H-Metro