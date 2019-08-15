Couple dupes Bulawayo residents

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A couple from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly defrauding 67 residents of $536 after promising to build houses for them.

It is alleged that Abigail Sibanda (39) and Peter Bhazela (36) from Mpopoma suburb duped 67 residents from ward 24 into paying $8 each, claiming that they would build houses for them in Rangemore suburb.

Sibanda and Bhazela pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge before West Commonage magistrate, Ms Tancy Dube.

The duo was remanded in custody to August 21 for continuation of trial.

67 Nketa residents by convincing them to register under a non-existent company that builds houses.

“The two accused persons further indicated that registration fee is $8 and 67 members paid $536,” she said.

Ms Mpofu said one of the residents, Ms Musa Masina (57) from Nketa suburb made a follow up and found out that the company did not exist.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the couple.The Chronicle