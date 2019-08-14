31 years later…. Faith Candy still looking for mother

By Latwell Nyangu

Her mother disappeared when she was only one-year three months old, since then she was never seen.

Musician cum-model Faith ‘Faith Naphazi’ Candy, has shared her other sides of her life but never talked about the way she was brought up.

And now 31 years later, the songstress has begun the search for her mother.

“I have not been talking about my other side of my life.

“My mother left me when I was one year three months and I grew up with my dad’s relatives.

“She was nowhere to be found and we tried everything to find her so right now I don’t even know her and her relatives.

“I only know my dad’s relatives.”

Faith Candy said the death of her father worsened the situation as no one could provide information.

“Then when I turned 18 I tried looking for her up to now I am now 31 and my father met my mother before she got pregnant.

“So I was told that she left, vakangoenda and no one has told me the reason why, they don’t even know what happened.

“My dad then handed me to my grandmother and she took care of me.

“I grew up with my grandparents and my father died when I was 5 years,” she said.

The former Miss Curvy Zimbabwe 2018 People’s Choice said she is the only one.

“I was born alone, no brother no sister and there was no one to explain the whole issue.

“My grandparents tried all efforts to find her, they even went to the Registrar’s Office during Tobaiwa Mudede’s reign.

“The surname they had was not found in the system.

“I grew up with my dad’s relatives and I don’t even know relatives to my mother, handizive kana one.”

Candy urged other people with a similar situation with hers to keep dreaming.

“I know there are people out there vasingatozive their parents, I just want to tell them not to give up with life.

“I don’t even have kana picture zvayo because my father vakabva vafa and panga pasisina information.

“It’s just hard but it made me strong though I have my father’s young brother and his wife who were always there for me.

“They made me feel like their real daughter.”

To her credit Faith Candy owns a face creams brand and manages a recording studio Bazuka Studio. H-Metro