Nicki Minaj reveals she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty will be married in ‘about 80 days’

By Robyn Merrett

Here comes the bride!

Nicki Minaj revealed on Monday’s episode of her Queen Radio show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty will be married in “about 80 days.”

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper, 36, explained that she and Petty “filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again.”

“From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days,” Minaj shared.

With so much on her plate, Minaj said that she and Petty will celebrate their union with a small, intimate ceremony and will plan a big wedding as her schedule becomes less busy.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Minaj said.

“I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

Minaj then raved over her beau, saying, “I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

Minaj previously revealed in June that she and Petty had gotten a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj said on Queen Radio at the time. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

The two have been officially dating since December of last year, according to Minaj’s Instagram.

“He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned a series of photos of the two of them laughing together. Petty also debuted a new tattoo of the rapper’s birth name, Onika, in December.

Petty also stars in Minaj’s music video for her song “Megatron.”

The video features Minaj and Petty in a hot tub as she sings, “I f— him like I miss him / He just came out of prison,” which could be a reference to Petty’s criminal record. He is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter.

Many fans have expressed concern over Petty’s criminal past, but Minaj doesn’t appear to care about the criticism.

Responding to commenters on Instagram, Minaj said, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.” According to TMZ, Minaj has known Petty since they themselves were teenagers, and she is “confident he’s matured” since then. People