Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Zacc boss responds to Advocate Thabani Mpofu offer to prosecute corrupt bigwigs

18,977

By Elias Mambo

The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption chairperson Loice Matanda Moyo has responded to the offer by Advocate Thabani Mpofu to prosecute arrested corrupt bigwigs for free.

Newly-appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo
Loice Matanda Moyo

In an exclusive interview with the Zim Morning Post Matanda Moyo said Mpofu can only approach the National Prosecuting Authority because her organisation is mandated to investigate only.

“I am thrilled to note the offer to prosecute purported to have come from advocate Thabani Mpofu. Although I have seen the mesaage as a screenshot circulating on twitter, I haven’t been able to find the primary source of the offer,” Matanda Moyo said.

Related Articles

Mupfumira case: Acting minister named

18,034

Fresh-faced ZACC in Obert Mpofu litmus test… as Kurotwi…

36,554

I am not a fugitive: Minister Nzenza

30,700

‘Graft commission to probe Zanu PF members only’

29,983

“I can only hope it came from the learned Advocate’s authentic handle. While I welcome his desire to jump into the ring and join the fight against corruption, let me categorically state that prosecution is the prerogative of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which is led by the Prosecutor General (PG).

“Our mandate as ZACC Is to investigate, arrest or detain and refer to NPA for prosecution. ZACC does not issue prosecution certificates and therefore I would urge the advocate to approach the NPA with his offer. I can only hope more people will step up to join this fight against corruption because this is the fight of our lives.” Zimmorningpost

You might also like More from author
Comments