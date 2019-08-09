Woman tugs hubby’s jewels for bragging about sexual prowess

By Gibson Mhaka

A Bulawayo man who bragged to his wife about his sexual exploits with his girlfriend learnt in the most gruesome way, when the infuriated wife pulled his genitals with such force that he crumpled over while repeatedly screaming in pain.

Cleopas Midzi who is now staying with his girlfriend in Fairbridge said his wife Vimbai Denhere flew into rage when he returned to their matrimonial home in Killarney to collect some of his belongings.

He said at the height of a domestic scuffle, Denhere violently grabbed and refused to let go of his manhood despite the fact that he was repeatedly screaming for help.

“She violently pulled my private parts and I screamed for help but she did not let go. I also tried to bite her hand but that did not work as she continued twisting my manhood. She only stopped after I choked her,” said a distraught Midzi.

Midzi opened up on the savage attack while responding to allegations of abuse and cheating which his wife had levelled against him.

“I do not deny having a girlfriend but I deny ever assaulting her. Our problems started when she forcibly took my mobile phone when I was speaking to my girlfriend,” bragged Midzi.

Midzi, however, didn’t reveal whether he had since regained full use of his jewels after his wife cruelly engaged in a tug-of-war game with them.

His seemingly boastful response came after his wife made an application for a protection order against him saying he was abusive.

“I am customarily married to Cleopas Midzi and for the past nine years we have been married he has been violent towards me. He physically abuses me with fists. The latest incident of violence was on 8 July when he brutally assaulted me in the presence of our two minor children.

“He also took some of the matrimonial property to his girlfriend and that is where he is staying now. He is also evicting me from our matrimonial house,” said Denhere.

She pleaded with the presiding magistrate Rachel Mukanga to grant her a protection order saying her life was in danger at the hands of her husband.

In her judgment the magistrate granted her request when she ordered Midzi not to verbally and physically assault his wife and not to evict her from the matrimonial house. B-Metro