Robert Mugabe hospitalised in Singapore

By Farirai Machivenyika

Former president Mr Robert Mugabe, who has been admitted to a Singaporean hospital since April is in a stable condition, but remains hospitalised at the insistence of his physicians.

This was said by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a statement yesterday.

“Former president and founding father of our nation, Cde R.G Mugabe remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention.

“Unlike in the past when the former president would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer, from early April this year when he left for his latest routine check-up,” Mnangagwa said.

“Last week on 30th July, I sent on my own behalf a high-powered team of officials led by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda to Singapore to check on the former President and to get an update on his progress from the medical team attending to him including any additional requirements towards his full care and speedy recovery.”

“From the report the team gave me at the weekend, I am greatly pleased to inform the nation that the former president continues to make steady progress towards eventual recovery and that his condition is remarkably stable for his age,” President Mnangagwa added.

He reiterated that Government would continue taking care of the well-being of the country’s first leader who turned 95 this year.

“He is responding very well to all treatment. The team further advised that because of the good progress he is making, Cde Mugabe could be released fairly soon. Once that happens, Government stands ready with appropriate and adequate arrangements for both his return and continued care and treatment here at home respectively until he fully recovers fully,” he said. The Herald