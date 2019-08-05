Kwinji 15 warns against complacency

By Shelly Guni

MIGHTY Warriors coach Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda has warned her charges of complacency as they prepare for their final Group C tie against Eswatini at the ongoing Cosafa Women’s Championship.

Mighty Warriors have been uncompromising, winning their opening two matches comfortably against Angola and Mozambique to sit at the top of the group with six points due to their superior goal-difference over Eswatini, who are on the same number of points.

Though they have established themselves as one of the tournament’s favourites, Sibanda has since delivered a stern message to her group reminding them to stay focused to the task at hand.

“We just need to psych-up the players so that they maintain their performance, stick to our game plan and guard against complacency,” said Sibanda.

“We are approaching this game as our final. We know what they are capable of doing. We have watched them.

“They also know what we are capable of doing but at the end of the day we want to give it our best make sure we counter on their weaknesses as well as to try and stop their dangerous players.

“Hopefully we can emerge victorious.” H-Metro