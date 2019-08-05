Bashir’s party blasts Sudan power-sharing deal
Sudan’s former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) has issued a statement criticising the power-sharing agreement. The party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir blasted the military council for failing to transfer power to civilians, saying that it had instead empowered a “political group with agendas”.
It also criticised the military for excluding Islam as a source of legislation. This is the first time the NCP has commented on developments in Sudan since Mr Bashir was ousted by the army in April following widespread protests.
The ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) reached a constitutional agreement at the weekend to form a Sovereign Council on 18 August to lead the country during a three-year transitional period.
The final power-sharing agreement between the Sudanese military council and protest leaders will be signed on 17 August, a day before the formation of the Sovereign Council.
A civilian-led Council of Ministers will then be announced on 28 August. The rebel Sudanese Revolutionary Front has criticised the FDFC and accused it of excluding its representatives from negotiations with the military council on the constitutional document. BBC News