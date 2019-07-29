For sale: Vimbai Zimuto’s nude pics

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Netherlands based Zimbabwean musician Vimbai Zimuto says she is selling all her nude pictures, and the proceeds will go to her Huya Uone Africa Trust.

Zimuto, who made headlines with her nude pictures on the internet, causing a stir and dividing opinion, made the revelation during her solo exhibition dubbed “Vimbai’Tude Photographic Art Exhibition and Concert”.

Although the event had a low turnout, it ran under the theme, “Bold African Lioness” and was hosted at The Venue in Avondale over the weekend.

The dreadlocked musician-cum-narcissist surprised guests who attended the exhibition as she first displayed body art before going on stage to perform some of her songs, which include “Handimbokukanganwa” , “Lamentations”, “Vasikana Vese”, “Ndoda Kumboreva” and “African Men”, among others.

Many people thought Zimuto was going to do a “nude exhibition”, but she appeared in body neon art that glowed in the dark, and underneath she was wearing a leotard piece.

“Nudity is illegal; I wasn’t going to do that,” she said laughing.

In an interview with The Herald Arts soon after the exhibition, Zimuto said she was happy with the attendance.

“In fact, I was happy with the turnout. We are not going to auction all the pieces you have seen here, but they would be sold privately.

“Those who so want the pieces, please come to my social media pages, inbox or even use my mobile number.

“It will be strictly business, hence, I direct everyone to talk to me only, and no one else,” she said.

“The proceeds will go to my trust foundation, and I am happy that it took me over five years to register; now it is set,” she said.

She later discussed her paintings with the guests explaining why she was doing such art.

“Art is life and anyone can interpret it in their own way.

“I am now a strong, confident woman, hence, the theme of the exhibition.

“I am a free person and, believe you me, I know what I will be doing. What you witnessed tonight is all about my world of art,” she said.

The exhibition featured notables like Comic Pastor as the master of ceremony, choreographer John Cole, Jibilika and Mafuwe festival host Plot Mhako, videographers Simba Gee and Simon Mungazi, models and fashion designers among others. The Herald