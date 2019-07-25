Macheso empowers band members with stands

By Walter Mswazie/Thupeyo Muleya

Sungura King, Alick Macheso, has provided residential stands to members of his Orchestra Mberikwazvo Band.

Macheso disclosed this during a well-attended show at Club Lagoon in Masvingo at the weekend.

“I handed car keys to Jonas Kasamba, our chanter but he refused and said he wanted a house. I then bought him a residential stand and he has started constructing his house,” said Macheso.

He said he then decided to buy residential stands for all the 32 members of Orchestra Mberikwazvo band so that they could build their own houses.

“ Artistes and their families should live comfortable hence the decision to provide residential stands to my band members,” said Macheso.

He said artistes are regarded as hopeless people and he wanted to change that negative perception by ensuring that his band members and their families have decent accommodation.

Meanwhile, Macheso who is affectionately known as “Baba Shero” who was in the UK recently, said he was humbled by the support he got in Leicester City saying this had convinced him that he is still popular.

“Orchestra Mberikwazvo is a force to reckon with and that was witnessed last week (two weeks ago) in the UK. We gave a scintillating display that saw a full house attending our show. We had both black and white people and we didn’t disappoint as we left the stage while fans were still clamouring for more,” Macheso said.

He said there were a number of international shows lined up for his band before the end of the year and promoters were stampeding to book the band to play in different countries.

“We have a number of shows that we should fulfil before the end of this year. We’ll be going back to the UK and proceed to Canada and Australia among other European countries.

“The demand for the band to perform internationally is very high.”

In Masvingo, Macheso literally brought the house down as he churned out hit after hit and sampled some new songs from the yet to be released new album.

To evade piracy “hawks”, the talented guitarists did not play the new songs in full but just gave revellers snippets.

Macheso had performed at Pagomba Cafe in Beitbridge on Friday before coming to Masvingo.

Overwhelmed by the turnout in Beitbridge, Macheso nearly broke down in tears. He played an improvised song as a way of showing his appreciation of the fans’ support.

The sungura maestro belted out hit songs such as Kudzwai, Gungwa, Baba, Mundikumbuke, Chikwambo, Madhawu, Mude and Pfuma Yacho. The Chronicle