ICC orders reinstatement of elected ZC board

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The International Cricket Council has officially written to the suspended Zimbabwe Cricket board ordering them to ensure that the board elected on June 14, 2019, is unconditionally reinstated before October 8, 2019 so that the ICC board can review the matter at its next meeting.

The next ICC board meeting is set for October 12.

The Sports and Recreation Commission however appeared unmoved by the ICC letter and remained adamant that it and the interim ZC committee are not required to do anything in terms of the correspondence since the letter was addressed to Tavengwa Mukuhlani, chairman of the suspended board.

“SRC and the interim committee of ZC are not required to do anything in terms of that correspondence and in particular, attending to the stated terms and conditions for review of the suspension. For the avoidance of doubt, the interim committee will stay in office and see to the discharge of its mandate as set out in its terms of reference,” the SRC said in statement yesterday.

It said the board has total confidence in the ability and willingness of the suspended board members of ZC in ensuring an outcome that is in the best interest of Zimbabwe cricket, particularly the players.

“The SRC, in consultation with the interim committee, is, in the meantime, attending to the welfare issues of contracted players and employees of ZC,” the SRC said.

The ICC suspended ZC at its board meeting in London on July 18 and barred Zimbabwe from participating in any ICC sanctioned event for alleged Government interference after the SRC suspended the ZC board and acting managing director Givemore Makoni.

The suspension led to cancellation of the senior women national team’s tour of Ireland and the Netherlands. It also means the Lady Chevrons will miss the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier that start in Scotland next week.

Zimbabwe will also miss the men’s qualifier in the UAE in October since the ICC will only review Zimbabwe’s case at its October 12 meeting. The Herald