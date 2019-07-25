ASAP Rocky’s mum pleads for his release from a Swedish jail

ASAP Rocky’s mum is pleading for the release of her son. Renee Black has told a newspaper that the rapper “isn’t really eating properly” while he is being held in a Swedish prison.

Prosecutors must decide tomorrow morning (Thursday) whether to continue detaining him.

He was arrested following a fight in Stockholm, where he’d been playing at a festival called Smash.

The Swedish authorities were also investigating one of the alleged victims on suspicion of abuse, assault and attempted assault, but that’s now been dropped with no charges being brought.

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, remains detained in Sweden and his mother has suggested he is being made an example of.

Since his initial arrest President Donald Trump has promised to support his return to the US.

Ms Black thanked Mr Trump for his support, but says she does not want to cause trouble, and just wants her son home. BBC