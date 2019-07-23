Police sniffer dogs track down ‘rapist’

By Nqobile Tshili

Police sniffer dogs led to the identification of a suspect who allegedly raped a woman in Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb before escaping from the crime scene.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 10PM while the woman was walking home with her female colleague from a local bar.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said after deploying dogs, police have linked Handsome Dube (30) from St Peter’s village on the outskirts of Bulawayo to the crime.

“We are investigating a rape case whereby a city woman was raped two times after being ambushed by an unknown man while walking home from a bar on Saturday night.

The suspect is said to have grabbed one of the women from behind leading to the other escaping.

The suspect then raped the woman two times before letting her go,” said Insp Ncube.

He said his victim reported the matter to the police who deployed sniffer dogs to the scene.

“The dogs then tracked down the suspect to a house in Nkulumane suburb but did not find him.

The victim positively identified the clothes which the home occupant said belonged to Handsome Dube from St Peter’s on the outskirts of the city.

We are now pursuing Dube in connection with the case.

We are also appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the location and arrest of the suspect who is now on the police wanted list,” Insp Ncube said.

He expressed concern over an increase in rape cases that are being committed in Bulawayo and urged women to be vigilant especially while walking in secluded places.

Insp Ncube encouraged members of the public to report any case no matter how sketchy the information maybe.

“Police have resources and tools to investigate cases no matter how small the details might seem.

This is one case that seemed not to have any details that could lead to the identification of a suspect but because we have avenues and tools of solving cases we have made a breakthrough in the matter.

Hence, we encourage residents to report any case so that we remove all criminals from our society,” he said. The Chronicle