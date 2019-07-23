Nakamba’s stand off with Club Brugge persists

Marvelous Nakamba’s self imposed exile at Club Brugge continues with the midfielder looking to force through a transfer to English Premiership side Aston Villa.

The midfielder was due to report for training last week but, according to Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, he hasn’t shown up.

The 25-year-old was given extra-time off by Brugge after competing in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he featured once as Zimbabwe were dumped out in the group stages.

And Nakamba is now at loggerheads with his club over his future.

Brugge value him at £11 million — a fee which Villa are yet to meet.

Nieuwsblad reports: “The midfielder has been illegally absent for a week now, hoping to force a transfer like this.

“Aston Villa is interested and, according to the entourage of the player an agreement would soon be found between the English and Club Brugge, which wants twelve million euros for the Zimbabwean.

“Villa is by the way the most concrete for him, but there are also other teams in the running. “The chance that Nakamba will ever play in the blue-black shirt is virtually non-existent.”

Dean Smith has already signed eight players this summer with Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz and Egyptian winger Trezeguet also thought to be closing in on moves to Villa Park. The Herald