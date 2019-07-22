Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessFeaturedNews

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices again, but pumps remain dry

24,350 0

Zimbabwe hiked fuel prices on Monday for the second time in a week but most pumps remained dry, with no end in sight to shortages that are helping drive inflation rapidly higher and which have led to protests about the cost of living.

Motorists wait to fill up their tanks at a fuel station in Harare, Tuesday, Oct, 9, 2018. As Zimbabwe plunges into its worst economic crisis in a decade, gas lines are snaking for hours, prices are spiking and residents goggle as the new government insists that the country somehow has risen to middle income status. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Motorists wait to fill up their tanks at a fuel station in Harare, Tuesday, Oct, 9, 2018. As Zimbabwe plunges into its worst economic crisis in a decade, gas lines are snaking for hours, prices are spiking and residents goggle as the new government insists that the country somehow has risen to middle income status. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said a litre of petrol would now cost 7.45 Zimbabwe dollars, up 22% from 6.10 dollars. Diesel now costs 7.19 a litre, a 23% rise.

With inflation soaring, economic analysts say increases in fuel prices are adding to price pressures, especially as rolling electricity cuts are forcing businesses to use expensive diesel generators to power their operations.

Diesel and petrol prices have gone up by 456% this year, in line with a slide in the value of the local RTGS currency, renamed the Zimbabwe dollar last month.

Related Articles

Zimbabwe hikes fuel price again after minister says…

40,615 42

Minister claims social media to blame for fuel price hikes…

67,621 63

Eddie Cross: A deepening crisis – the Fuel Sector

69,935 138

‘Interbank rate for fuel long overdue’

25,819 0

The biggest fuel price hike in January, a 150% increase, triggered violent protests by Zimbabweans. More than a dozen people were killed when the army clamped down on the unrest.

On July 13, fuel prices were hiked by up to 16% after finance minister Mthuli Ncube said fuel was considerably cheaper than in neighbouring countries. Ncube has said he would like to see the price increase to the equivalent of $1 a litre.

The Zimbabwe dollar was trading on Monday at 8.88 against the greenback on the official interbank market, little changed from last week. On the black market, $1 fetched 10.5 Zimbabwe dollars. Reuters

You might also like More from author