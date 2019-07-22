I see grace – Selmor

By Trust Khosa

Selmor, daughter to the late Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, sees the grace of the Lord as old and new fans are still embracing the departed singer’s impressive body of art he built over five decades.

The diva of the moment bared her soul on the sidelines of her late father’s memorial show held at Belgravia Sports Club last weekend.

“I’m humbled by the love fans have shown to my father. He was indeed a great man and we will always miss him and course all that he was doing to the family.

“I would like to thank the event organisers for putting together such as a great event.

“I wish my father was still alive assessing all the progress I am making at the moment,” she said.

Selmor, who worked over time after backing her father-in-law’s band, said it was a great opportunity for the family to be united.

“To be honest, I am humbled as fans showed up in numbers.

“I will was really challenged to continue working hard and I will do my best to keep my father’s legacy alive.

“The love I was shown here is great and I will remain indebted to my fans,” she said.

Selmor, who performed towards the end of the programme, blended well with Steve Dyer who was part of the set.

Dyer also pledged to continue working with Selmor to ensure Tuku’s legacy lives on.

He also praised event organisers for recognising his great friend.

Fellow artistes Bob Nyabinde, Killer T, Enzo Ishall, Agga Nyabinde, Berita Khumalo, King 98, ExQ, Charles Charamba, Machanic Manyeruke also performed at the event. H-Metro