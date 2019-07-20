Billiat wanted in Angola

Angolian football side Petro de Luanda are reportedly ready to make an enormous offer to secure the services of Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat.

Since the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, Billiat has been the subject of plenty of interest, including from North African giants Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly.

The Zimbabwe ace is approaching the second season of his three-year deal with Chiefs, which is thought to be one of the most lucrative in South Africa.

Reports suggest he is earning in the region of R3 million-a-season, including his salary and signing-on fees.

Nonetheless, a source has confirmed to KickOff website that Angola’s most successful club have offered massive contract offer to the 28-year-old.

He said: “There is big money put in front of Khama Billiat. I suspect it will create a reign of confusion.

“Pedro de Launda is now the latest club to come forward and offer a big deal for Billiat. It’s big dollars and tax-free.

“It’s very interesting if Kaizer Chiefs will be tempted to sell him. He is also on a big contract there.” The Herald