Ndiraya rues Sadomba Derby absence

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya is disappointed they will miss skipper Edward Sadomba in the Harare Derby against old rivals CAPS United at Rufaro this Sunday.

Sadomba, who has been the a vital cog in the Glamour Boys’ campaign this year, was recommended by the team’s medical staff to take a rest this week.

He suffered a concussion in their last outing against Black Rhinos.

DeMbare will also be without striker Tawanda Macheke, who is battling a knee injury, and Ghanaian import Robert Sackey who picked up an ankle knock during training.

Ndiraya believes they won’t be short of leaders on the pitch as he hopes to push for the finalisation of Godknows Murwira’s arrival, on loan from FC Platinum, before the weekend game.

Despite missing the three forwards because of injuries, the coach is also feeling secure following the signing of experienced players like Evans Katema and Simba Nhivi, who featured for the first time this season in the 1-1 draw against Rhinos last week.

“Edward is out for this week. I think that’s what the medical team recommended. He suffered concussion so, naturally, he needs some time off.

“It’s always difficult when you lose your leader on the pitch. Edward is our captain so we are, obviously, going to miss his leadership.

“But I am sure we also have good and capable leaders in the ranks. We have brought in good and experienced players who are also leaders in their own right.

“Edward has really done well in the campaign but I think he can rest and recover well fully knowing that there are other players able to take up the responsibility in his absence,” said Ndiraya.

Midfielder Archford Gutu has also completed his move back to the struggling giants but tough decisions have to be made on whether or not he plays this Sunday because of lingering fitness concerns.

Ndiraya said they were expecting a swift conclusion of the talks between FC Platinum and the DeMbare leadership for the return of Murwira on loan.

Apparently, the 2018 Soccer Star of the Year finalist has been experiencing a difficult year with the league champions because of lack of game time.

“Godknows is not yet our player, he is still an FC Platinum player but, of course, an agreement was reached for him to join us,’’ said Ndiraya.

“I think it’s the finer details of the agreement that are being worked out and I hope that by the end of the day, or by tomorrow, his paperwork will be done so that he may be ready to play on Sunday.

“Of course, Godknows comes in as a utility player. He covers so many positions, so his inclusion will give us so many options.

“He brings in some quality to the team. He also brings some wealth of experience because he has been there for a while now and it’s something which has been missing in our team.

“Besides, he is a boy I have worked with in the past. I know how best to use him, I know how to get the best out of him.’’

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve), Herentals v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Harare City (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Black Rhinos (Baobab), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Highlanders (Vengere), Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro), TelOne v Mushowani Stars (Luveve). The Herald