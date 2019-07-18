Zimbabwe Cricket suspended from membership of ICC over ‘government interference’

By Liam Brickhill

Zimbabwe have been suspended from the ICC with immediate effect. After meeting on Thursday, the ICC Board unanimously decided that Zimbabwe Cricket was in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC Constitution, and that the actions of the Sports and Recreation Commission in suspending the board in June constituted government interference in Zimbabwe Cricket’s affairs.

As a consequence of the suspension, ICC funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events.

The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket board be reinstated to office within three months, and progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting.

More to follow…

Source: ESPN CricInfo