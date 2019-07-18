Sandy fraudster’s property auctioned

By Bongani Ndlovu

‘GOD fights my battles’ are the words that dancer-cum-singer Sandra ‘Sandy’ Ndebele-Sibindi said after the Sheriff of the High Court last week auctioned property belonging to a woman who defrauded her last year.

Sandy had hired Simangeni Gwemende of Emganwini suburb to source foreign currency for her and gave her $100 000 bond. Gwemende however, allegedly ganged up with Lindiwe Moyo and one Amanda Onwuchukwu and hatched a plan to defraud Sandy.

Gwemende led police on a wild goose chase after reporting that she had lost all the money after a car which had given her a lift from Beitbridge, drove off with a bag containing the money during a recess in Colleen Bawn.

The report was later proved to be false and Gwemende was charged and convicted for making a false police report. The matter was then taken to the Bulawayo High Court where judge Justice Makonese ordered Gwemende to pay the sum of US$53 023 to Sandy as claimed in the summons.

He also ordered Gwemende to pay the money with a five percent interest calculated from October 18, 2018 to the date of full and final payment including the legal costs incurred by Sandra. Gwemende agreed to pay US$1 000 daily and signed an affidavit only to neglect to repay the money.

As a result, Gwemende was served with summons on November 6 last year and she failed to respond within the stipulated period resulting in Sandra applying for a default judgment. It was then agreed that Gwemende’s property be auctioned.

The auction was carried out by Real Gate Properties last Friday at 27 Waverly Road, Thorngrove in Bulawayo.

“Duly instructed by the Sheriff of the high court of Zimbabwe, we shall sell by public auction, the following goods to the highest bidder. Kitchen table with chairs x4, Akira TV, LG DVD player, 4-piece sofa set, bread bin, gas cylinder 19kg, Capri Fridge, LG Microwave, cushions x6, 42 inch plasma TV, flower pots x2, table centre piece, coffee table, dining table with 6 chairs, radio with speaker x3, water urn, TV stand, curtains x6, mirror, HP printer, wall clock, chest of drawers, painting, stool, DStv decoder, solar lamps x2, Panasonic TV x2, fan, white fridge, Astra Korea generator and a small stool,” read the Real Gate Properties notice.

A relieved Sandy said she was grateful that the law had taken its course.

“You know when God is on your side, no one can be against you. This (judgement) is a testimony of what I’ve been going through during this ordeal. I’m grateful that the law has taken its course and the people have been brought to book,” said Sandy.

“When they saw that their plan to defraud me had blown up, Gwemende went into hiding. I hear she’s in South Africa. But this doesn’t matter as all I wanted from her was the money that she lied she lost.”

Asked how much was raised from the auction, Sandy said she was waiting for her lawyers to tell her as well as the next step.

The musician who will be in Harare this weekend for a performance at Oliver Mtukudzi’s tribute concert said she was just happy that finally, she can move on with her life. The Chronicle