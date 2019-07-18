Nakamba Villa deal underway

By James Rushton

BIRMINGHAM. — According to Marvelous Nakamba’s camp, the Zimbabwe international midfielder’s move to Aston Villa is currently “underway.’’

That doesn’t mean that it is complete, but it certainly means that the deal exists and is progressing.

Whether the terms are agreed is another thing entirely. The Nakamba case has turned into one of Aston Villa’s real transfer sagas this summer. Nakamba, of Club Brugge, was linked with a mega-money move to Aston Villa a few weeks ago — seemingly out of nowhere.

Now, after Nakamba’s return from duty with Zimbabwe’s national team there are alleged reports of a strike involving the player — who has been unfairly accused of trying to force a move away from Belgium.

Instead of speculating about the deal, and relying on second-hand reports, I followed this story up and asked a few questions of Nakamba’s representatives.

Nakamba will join Aston Villa for a fee lower than £15 million pounds, and ideally, he will join with Douglas Luiz.

As for Luiz, we have heard mixed reports about his work permit and were advised to take down an article posted yesterday about his work permit situation.

James Rushton is an authority on Aston Villa matters and writes a blog on the Premiership club for SBNation/ The Herald