Miss Tourism Zim preps gather pace

By Thupeyo Muleya

Preparations for this year’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe have gathered momentum with various provinces selecting their representatives for the national finals.

In Manicaland, 13 models will next week be on the ramp at Montclair and Casino Hotel to showcase their beauty and brains.

“We have 13 finalists from various areas in Manicaland. They are all excited and raring to go. We have a number of events and activities lined for them so as to prepare them, not just for the provincial pageant but for the national one as well,” said Manicaland MTZ licence holder Caroline Marufu.

“We call upon individuals and corporates alike to come on board and partner with us to make this event a success.

“The main aim of the Miss Tourism beauty pageant is to promote the tourism and culture of our country. The pageant aims to showcase the history, culture, traditions as well as increasing the public private sector participation in the pageant.”

Manicaland will host its provincial contest at Montclair Hotel in Nyanga on July 27.

“This is a platform for our queens to market the tourism industry on the local and international market as well as remind our fellow citizens of the existence of the rich tourism potential in the country. Our aim is to endorse the beauty of our contestants and the regions they represent,” Marufu said.

Entertainment at the provincial final will be provided by Diana Samkange, Caff, Reel Eeez, Ozay Malone and DJ Nova. Last weekend Charlyn Muleya (22) was crowned Miss Tourism Beitbridge and she will represent Matabeleland South at the national pageant. Midlands, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo have already done their provincial selections.

Muleya got it right this time after having lost the title to Ruvimbo Thandeka Mukandatsama won the crown in 2018. The Herald