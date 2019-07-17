Unknown T: Rapper is charged with murdering a man at a party

London rapper Unknown T, real name Daniel Lena, is due in court on Thursday after being charged with murder.

It’s after 20-year-old Steven Narvaez-Jara was stabbed at a party in Islington, London in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2018.

Steven was London’s first stabbing victim last year.

Police confirmed to Radio 1 Newsbeat the 19-year-old Unknown T has also been charged with violent disorder.

Two other men have been charged in relation to the case.

Police say they were called by the London Ambulance Service in the early hours of Monday, 1 January 2018 to a flat near Old Street Station.

The dead man – from Belvedere on the border of Kent and London – was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 20-year-old man who was found at the scene with stab injuries was taken to hospital and recovered.

All three men charged will appear at magistrates’ court on Thursday.

The drill rapper’s best-known track is Homerton B, which came out last year, and he’s recently teamed up with AJ Tracey for the single Leave Dat Trap.

Drake brought Unknown T onstage during his opening London show at the O2 on April 1.

He's also scheduled to perform at BBC 1Xtra's Ibiza 2019 event in August.