Train delayed in London as commuter’s hair extensions get stuck in door

By Chris Robertson |SkyNews|

The 6.34am London Northwestern service between Bletchley and London was delayed for several minutes at Harrow & Wealdstone.

Passengers on a busy commuter train to London were held up on Wednesday morning – all because of someone’s hair extensions.

A London Northwestern Railway service between Bletchly and London Euston was delayed for several minutes at Harrow & Wealdstone station, after a passenger got her hair stuck in the doors of the train.

A member of the train crew had to make an announcement over the tannoy to explain the reason behind the train’s delay.

The passenger was then asked to open the doors of the train and ensure her hair was inside the carriage.

The train continued shortly afterwards, leaving the station a couple of minutes after its scheduled departure time.

A spokesperson for London Northwestern Railway said: “Our 6.34am service from Bletchley to London Euston was delayed for approximately two minutes at Harrow & Wealdstone station after vigilant train crew identified a female passenger’s hair extension had caught in the carriage door.

“The safety of our passengers is our top priority at all times and train crew delayed the departure of the service while the door was quickly cleared and offered the passenger some friendly words of advice.”

In May, analysis by Which? showed that train passengers lose around four million hours to delayed trains – relating to 8.1 million journeys

In 2018, an average of 660 trains were cancelled every day.