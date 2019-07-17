Prophet in murder & robbery gang

By Leonard Ncube

Police have launched a manhunt for a self-proclaimed prophet and two accomplices who allegedly armed themselves with machetes and an iron bar before attacking seven family members in Ntabazinduna, killing one on the spot and injuring the rest.

The three suspects escaped with a cash box containing US$800, R900 and ZW$500 which the prophet, only known as Prophet Ngulube had ordered one of the family members to bring for cleansing.

Prophet Ngulube is said to be from Tsholotsho and he had been invited by the family for a cleansing ceremony.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese, confirmed the incident which occurred in Mbembesi.

She said no arrests have been made.

“I can confirm that we received a report about a person who was killed following an attack by a prophet and two accomplices in Mbembesi, Ntabazinduna. No arrest has been made and police investigations are continuing,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She identified the deceased as Lister Khabo (37) of Stand 25 in Mbembesi.

The injured family members are Mr Vincent Khabo, his wife Ms Gertrude Moyo and Liphiwe Khabo whose ages were not given as well as Mr Lindweyinkosi Khabo (36), Mr Limthembeni Khabo (18), and Linnet Khabo (43).

The alleged prophet arrived at Vincent’s homestead on June 30 and camped there to do the cleansing.

Prophet Ngulube allegedly ordered Lindweyinkosi who operates a shop in the area to bring all his money for cleansing, which he did on July 4.

“After a prayer session the suspect ordered Lindweyinkosi to put the money in one of the bedroom huts for the night and he complied,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said Lister, Linnet and Liphiwe slept in the same hut. In the middle of the night, Lister woke up to go and relieve herself outside.

At around the same time, Prophet Ngulube who shared a bedroom hut with Limthembeni also woke up and went outside claiming he wanted to relieve himself.

While outside, police said, Prophet Ngulube was joined by two unidentified men and all three armed themselves with machetes and an iron bar and proceeded to the hut where the money was.

The trio allegedly attacked Linnet and Liphiwe before grabbing the cash box.

Chief Insp Makonese said Lister who was still outside met her fate as she rushed back into the hut after hearing noise.

One of the three suspects allegedly hit her with an iron bar on the head and the other used a machete to strike her on the forehead.

She sustained two deep cuts on the forehead and bruises on the back and collapsed.

Mr Khabo and Ms Moyo rushed to the scene after hearing some noise but were attacked too.

Mr Khabo was hit with an iron bar and collapsed while his wife was struck on the face with a machete and sustained a deep cut.

Limthembeni was also hit with a stone on the face. Lindweyinkosi was also attacked while trying to render first aid to Lister, who died on the spot.

After the attack, the suspects fled. A report was made to the police. The Chronicle